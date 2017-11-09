Matric Urdu paper cancelled in Kashmir Divn after class 12 candidates were given class 10 question paper

Two Superintendents, 2 Dy Superintendents being placed under suspension

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (BOSE) on Wednesday faced an embarrassing situation and, consequently, had to cancel its question paper of Urdu subject for Matriculation in entire Kashmir Division after the candidates of class 12 at two examinations centres found that they had been given question papers of class 10.

The candidates at one examination centre in Srinagar and one examination centre in Budgam district pointed out to the examination staff that they had been given question paper of class 10. Even as new sets of class 12 Urdu papers were arranged and distributed among the candidates, BOSE authorities cancelled the Matriculation Urdu paper for which the candidates of class 10 were scheduled to appear on November 13.

Lecturer Syed Altaf Hussain Shah and Master Syed Mohammad Miran Qadri, who are respectively Superintendent and Dy Superintendent at Centre No: 2101 Shamsabad, Khansahab, in Budgam district collected the question paper of Urdu subject for class 12 candidates from strong room of Police Station Khansahab at 1230 hours. Even as it was boldly written on the sealed envelopes that these contained Urdu paper of class 10, the two officials picked up the material and distributed among the candidates without bothering to check it properly.

After the candidates pointed out that the class 10 Urdu paper had been handed over to them, the staff rushed back to Police Station Khansahab and collected the Urdu paper of class 12. Same occurred at another examination centre in Srinagar. However, the candidates were permitted to start their time of writing the examination from 1330 hours.

Director School Education Kashmir Dr Ghulam Nabi Itoo did not respond to phone calls from STATE TIMES. However, highly placed official sources in the Government confirmed the goof up and disclosed that the question paper of Urdu subject of Matriculation, which was scheduled to be held on November 13 in Kashmir Division, has been immediately cancelled due to “exposure”.

As many as 65,000 candidates are appearing in the class 10 regular annual examination in Kashmir Division. Sources said that fresh question paper for Urdu would be set up, printed and delivered at the nearest police stations of all examinations centres and the candidates would appear in the exam as per schedule.

According to these sources, both the Superintendents and Dy Superintendents of the two centres would be placed under suspension on Thursday for their carelessness under orders of Minister and Secretary School Education.

As per the BOSE date sheets, candidates of Arts stream of class 12 were scheduled to write exam of Urdu, Hindi, Kashmiri and Punjabi subjects on November 8 while as the candidates of class 10 are scheduled to appear for Urdu and Hindi papers on November 13.