‘Matadors denying entry to student passengers’

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The students of schools and colleges on Monday expressed resentment over the tendency of matador operators to deny entry to student passengers forcing them to miss their classes and suffer loss of studies.

Though it is a regular phenomena which the students suffer from but in today’s case half a dozen students from Nowabad, Bathindi and Mahant Manjit Singh Nagar namely Harkeerat Kour, Tania, Asia, Dimple, Sofia and Sadhna, all students of B.Sc 4th Semester of Women College Gandhi Nagar were not entertained by these Matador operators, firstly at Nowabad, then at Bathindi Morh and finally at Sunjwan Morh wherefrom the matadors of Channi Himmat pass through. After wasting sufficient time, these students had to walk back a kilometer on foot to reach homes and suffer an absence from the college. “The main reason for denying entry to students by matadors is their concessional rate of fare”, the affected students rued. These students have appealed to the SSP Traffic either to issue strict directions to the matador operators to follow the Government rules and if it is not possible for the Traffic controlling agency to implement the government orders then slash the concession so that the students could reach their schools/colleges in time after paying full fare.