Matador hits 7 persons

MIRAN SAHIB: Seven persons were injured after being hit by a matador in Miran Sahib area on Monday.

As per the details, a matador coming from Miran Sahib towards Jammu hit three persons near Jasoor including a girl child as result they got injured. After hitting them, matador rams into a Jhuggi where it injured four more persons. All were shifted to local hospital for treatment. Five among the injured were shifted to GMC hospital. The injured include Sanjana Devi, Vanshika and Jyoti Devi. Police has registered a case and started investigation.