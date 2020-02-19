‘MAT scheme exclusive for patients suffering from life threatening disease’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Under J&K Medical Aid Trust (MAT) Scheme, only those patients who are suffering from life threatening/life consuming disease such as heart, kidney and liver ailments can be recommended for consideration of Medical/Financial Assistance.

“While examining the cases of patients recommended by concerned Deputy Commissioners for sanction of Medical/Financial Assistance under J&K Medical Aid Trust (MAT) Scheme in favour of poor and indignant patients, it has been observed by the concerned committee that the Deputy Commissioners had recommended cases of those patients also who are suffering from minor ailments/disease,” reads the circular issued by Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department as also also Chairman Medical Aid Trust Scheme.

“The committee shall like to enjoin upon all concerned that only those cases which relate to life threatening/life consuming disease be recommended under the aforesaid scheme and other cases may be considered under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana Scheme of Central Government, under which medical treatment is available free of cost,” it stated.

It is accordingly, the government circular impressed upon all the Deputy Commissioners to recommend the cases of only those patients who are suffering from life threatening/life consuming disease such as heart, kidney & Liver ailments only for consideration of Medical/Financial Assistance under J&K Medical Aid Trust (MAT) Scheme.

The patients suffering from other ailments/minor diseases be considered under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana Scheme of Central Government by the concerned Deputy Commissioners under medical treatment is available free of cost, it added.