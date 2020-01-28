Masters promoted as Lecturers, adjusted

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Monday promoted Masters as Incharge Lecturers in the disciplines of Commerce and Information Technology.

Jai Chand, MS Batla, Chenani, Udhampur has been posted as I/c Lecturer in the discipline of Commerce at HSS Shiva, Doda; Sunil Kumar Kanth, Camp HSS Roop Nagar, Jammu at HSS Pouni, Reasi and Harish Kumar, GMS Kishanpur, Billawar, Kathua at HSS Parnalla, Kathua.

Meanwhile according to another order 15 Lecturers in Commerce have been transferred. Mohd Aslam Khan, HSS Bhadarwah has been posted at HSS Chakrabati, Doda; Anil Kumar Banyal, HSS Camp Jagati at HSS Channi Himmat, Jammu; Deepali Sambyal, DIET Jammu at HSS Nowabad; Kamal Kishore, HSS Jhiri at HSS Bhawani; Kiran Sharma, SRML HSS Jammu at HSS Gharota, Jammu; Nazima Parveen, HSS Ghou Manshan at HSS Gajansoo; Neetu Rumari, GHSS Mubarak Mandi at HSS Gundla, Jammu; Reeta Sharma, SRML HSS Jammu at HSS Rabta, Jammu; Shallani Gupta, GHSS Shastri Nagar at HSS Khanna Chargal; Pawan Kumar, HSS Udhampur at HSS Top Neel, Doda; Anil Kumar, HSS Udhampur at Girls HSS Banihal; Jagdish Raj, DIET Samba at HSS Basohli; Vikas Raina, GHSS Jakh at HSS Bani; Som Nath, HSS Nowabad, Jammu at HSS Marh; Arun Kapoor HSS Bhawani, Rajouri at HSS Gajansoo.

Sabha-un-Nisha, HSS Plangarh, Rajouri has been posted I/c Lecturer in the discipline of Information Technology at HSS Samote and Ashfaq Ahmed, HSS Samote, Rajouri at HSS Surankote, Poonch.

Jaspreet Kour, GHSS Bahu Fort Jammu has been posted I/c Lecturer at HSS R S Pura, Jammu; Paramjit Singh, GGHS Rangpur, R S Pura at HSS Sai, Jammu; Mujjeev-ul-Rehman, MS Doba Khoriwali, Rajouri at HSS Mohri Gursai, Poonch; Neelam Kumari, GHS Siara Bani, Kathua at HSS Sallan, Kathua; Koushal Kumar, GHS Peli, Rajouri at HSS Chenani, Udhampur; Rakesh Kumar, GPS Khiddian Vijaypur, Samba at HSS Ramgarh, Samba; Bharti Bhagat, GHS Nanak Chak, Samba at HSS Samba; Ravinder Singh, GPS Makhdoom, Jammu at HSS Arnia, Jammu; Rajinder Kumar, GHSS Ramban, Ramban at HSS Gandhari, Ramban; Pardeep Singh, GPS Palli, Ramban at HSS Rajpura, Samba; Monika Katoch, GHS Palli Kathua at GHSS Kathua; Shivali Sharma, HSS Bharakh, Reasi at HSS Tote, Reasi; Manmohan Singh, MS Barmora, Kathua at HSS Kathera, Kathua.