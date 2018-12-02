‘Mastermind’ Gujjar leader behind land encroachments in Jammu arrested

Share Share 0 Share 0

Involvement in drug peddling, bovine smuggling surfaces

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Gujjar leader, believed to be ‘mastermind’ behind land grabbing across Jammu region, was on Saturday arrested by the Crime Branch wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police for his involvement in luring unemployed youth of government jobs and selling state government land.

“FIR 61/16 under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B/RPC has been registered after preliminary investigation, Crime Branch Senior Superintendent of Police Romesh Kumar Jalla said, adding that the accused Nazakat Khatana, son of Mohd Sharief Khatana, resident of Doda Basti, Beli Charana, has been arrested.

“Besides luring unemployed youth of government jobs and selling encroached land, Khatana is also reportedly involved in drugs peddling and bovine smuggling,” said SSP Jalla.

“Khatana is on Police remand with Crime Branch, Jammu for 10 days for further investigation. If any person has any complaint for being duped by the accused, the same can approach the Crime Branch,” SSP added.

According to Crime Branch’s preliminary investigations, Khatana had encroached hundreds of kanals of government land in Belicharana and its adjoining areas and was selling it to people from Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch for the last many years. In most of the complaints with Crime Branch, Khatana had taken advance money from many families. Khatana, a self styled Gujjar leader, is habitual of inciting people. Many times he has led protests whenever government initiated any anti-encroachment drive in Jammu, Samba or Kathua districts. At times, Kullas were also brunt to thwart such drives.

During anti-encroachment drives, these so-called unscrupulous Gujjar leaders assemble their community members including elders and children and women to pelt stones on police and other civil officers.