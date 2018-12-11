Massive traffic jams put life out of gear in Jammu

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Huge traffic jams on different city roads since late Monday evening virtually brought the Jammu City to a halt. Due to peak marriage season several roads leading to banquet halls witnessed long queues of vehicles. At many places patients remained stuck in traffic jams.

Even ambulances struggled to find way in the long rows of vehicles on several routes. Fresh rainfall in the city also added to the miseries of the commuters in the city.

In the absence of adequate number of traffic cops on the roads majority of commuters remained stuck in the jam for longer duration.

Several traffic signal lights also remained non-operational and men in blue were seen regulating traffic manually across several city junctions till late evening.

Even several VVIPs moving through the roads faced many hardships in the traffic snarl.

On its part, dedicated cops remained busy in streamlining the rush of vehicles but their efforts proved futile due to large number of vehicles on the roads.

Traffic moved bumper to bumper on Akhnoor road where majority of marriage halls are located while adjacent routes like Amphalla Janipur road, Canal road, Green Belt Park, old city areas too witnessed huge jams.

The traffic on the Tawi bridges connecting old city with the new remained choc-o-block.