Massive participation in Eid-ul-Azha celebrations in Ramban, Kishtwar





STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN/KISHTWAR: Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across the district on Monday.

The biggest congregations took place at Jamia Masjid Sharif Ramban and Gool, Eid Gah Batote and Eid Gah Banihal where large number of devotes performed Nimaz-e-Eid and prayed for peace, development and prosperity of society.

People exchanged wishes among themselves and participated in large number in the celebrations.

Elaborate security and other necessary arrangements were made by district and police administration for smooth celebration of Eid festival.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Nazim Zai Khan and SSP Ramban Anita Sharma, ADC Dr. Basharat Hussain, ACR, Harbans Lal Sharma, CEO, AH Fani, Dy. SP, Asgar Malik, Dy. SP, Suresh Sharma, SHO, Vijay Kotwal along with officers of district administration distributed sweets among Nimazies besides extending greetings to the Muslim brethren.

On the occasion, DC also congratulated and greeted the people of Ramban on Eid and said that such occasions promote unity, communal harmony and brotherhood among people.

Eid prayers were also offered at other mosques in town and outskirts including, mosques of Chanderkot, Chandrog, Maitra and Upper Ramban.

Meanwhile, Eid-ul-Azha was also celebrated with religious fervour, gaiety across the Kishtwar District.

The Muslim brethren thronged local mosques and performed Nimaz-e-Eid and prayed for peace, development and prosperity of the district and the State.

Elaborate necessary arrangements including security and other arrangements were made by the district and police administration for smooth celebrations of Eid festival.

Deputy Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana, SSP, Dr. Harmeet Singh Mehta, ADC, Pawan Parihar, Addl.SP, Nasir Ahmed, Tehsildar, Parmod Kumar, Officers from Army, CRPF, RAF were also present on the occasion and exchanged Eid greetings with Muslim brethren and prayed for peace, tranquility, integrity, communal harmony and brotherhood in the district and the State.