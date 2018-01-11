Massive fire in forest near Adhkuwari

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: The forest near Adhkuwari on the way to the Vaishnodevi shrine has been caught in a massive fire.

Efforts are on to douse the fire. There are no reports of any casualties yet.

A short circuit is believed to be the reason behind the fire. The Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board has said that the incident will not affect the yatra and all pilgrims will be allowed to visit the shrine.