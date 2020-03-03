Massive crackdown on illegal land entries

Entries of 61,767 kanals removed in parts of Udhampur, Samba, Srinagar districts

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a significant development, Jammu and Kashmir administration has launched a massive campaign to expunge illegal land entries across the Union Territory. In all, entries of 61, 767 kanals of land were removed from the revenue records in parts of Udhampur, Samba and Srinagar districts on Monday. Of these, 44,862 entries have been expunged in Udhampur district alone.

According to an official handout, District Administration Udhampur has decided to follow zero tolerance policy against encroachment on state, Kahcharai, common and Forest land.

“With the commitment to show zero tolerance towards violations, massive anti encroachment drive has been started in a mission mode across Udhampur,” Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla said, while chairing a meeting to review the progress of physical eviction on encroached Government land.

ACR Udhampur apprised the meeting that as per the directions of Lieutenant Governor J&K, Chief Secretary J&K, Principal Secretary Revenue J&K and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu from time to time all the illegal entries on State land, Kahcharai, Common land and Forest land have been expunged from the revenue records. The entries have been expunged for 44,862 kanal state land including 1110 kanal Kahcharai; 306 kanal Common land and 2,145 kanal Forest land, he informed.

Giving Tehsil wise details, the meeting was informed that illegal entries have been expunged for 7,485 kanal state land, 34 Kanal Kahcharai in Tehsil Chenani; 1302 kanal state land, 24 kanal Kahcharai and 68 kanal forest land in Tehsil Panchari; 7142 Kanal state land, 458 kanal Kahcharai and 1744 kanal forest land in Tehsil Majalta; 12634 kanal state land, 507 kanal Kahcharai, 301 kanal Common land in Ramnagar; 5242 kanal state land, 85 kanal Kahcharai, 15 kanal Common land and 332 kanal forest land in Udhampur; 5667 kanal state land, 08 kanal Kahcharai land in Latt- Marothi and 5388 kanal state land in Moungri.

Given schedule for physical eviction is being followed rigorously by the revenue authorities and substantial patches of land have been physically evicted, the meeting was told. The DC gave strict directions to fix the responsibility against the defaulters adding that action will be taken against the erring officers and officials.

Anti encroachment drives are being carried out under the supervision of concerned SDMs and ACR Udhampur and physical eviction report is submitted on daily basis to DC Udhampur, who is monitoring the whole process.

Similarly, the Srinagar district administration has expunged illegal entries for 11,725 Kanals of government and Kacharai land from revenue records of the district and issued notices to encroachers.

The illegal entries have been cancelled and expunged from revenue records of three Tehsils – totalling an area of 11,724 Kanals and 5 Marlas of land including 10,865 Kanals and 2 Marlas of government land and 859 Kanals and 3 Marlas of Kacharai land in North, Khanyar and Panthachowk Tehsils.

These illegal entries have been removed from 540 survey numbers in Panthachowk Tehsil, 545 in Khanyar Tehsil and 1429 in North Tehsil.

The Revenue department of the district has also prepared a list of illegal encroachers and occupants of the encroached land. The list reflects 1923 illegal encroachers on 2782 Kanals of government land and 2661 illegal encroachers on 5342 Kanals of Kacharai land in North Tehsil, 1352 illegal encroachers on 2224 Kanals and 1 Marla of government land in Khanyar Tehsil, and 513 illegal encroachers on 516 Kanals of government land and 859 Kanals of Kacharai land in Panthachowk Tehsil.

It is notable that a comprehensive audit of revenue record was initiated last month in all 7 Tehsils of Srinagar district in compliance with directions of the Financial Commissioner Revenue. The process has been completed in 3 Tehsils whereas it is at final stages in other 4 Tehsils which include Eidgah, Shalteng, Chanpora and South.

The district administration has also set up a team of officials to identify land brokers involved in sale of government land and initiate legal action in each case. It has also urged the general public to report all cases of land encroachments to concerned Tehsildars and assist the administration in its efforts to safeguard government and common land in the district.

In order to avoid illegal entries into revenue records or physical encroachment of land in their respective jurisdictions, the all Sub-Divisional Magistrates and Tehsildars of the district are under strict instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary to do regular scrutiny of revenue records and keep a close vigil on encroachers.

Meanwhile, an extensive drive for retrieval of government and Kacharai lands is already underway across the district. In the last one month alone, more than 150 Kanals of encroached land has been retrieved in Tehsil Eidgah, Tehsil North, Tehsil Chhanpora and Tehsil Panthachowk.

In Bari-Brahmana of Samba district, the Revenue Department has expunged illegal land entries for 5200 Kanal in its records as part of the drive launched by the district administration Samba to vacate encroached state, Kahacharai, Forest Land and common land.

As per the department, revenue team, headed by Sub Divisional Magistrate C P Kotwal, Tehsildar Bari-Brahmana, Qaiser Malik and field functionaries of revenue Dept expunged illegal entries against 5200 Kanal state land. The revenue records of villages – Deon, Khada Madana, Katwalta, Pali, Rajpur Kholar, Smailpur, Nagrota, Patli, Birpur, Purmandal, Andandpur, Sangra, Kartholi, Meen Saekar, Badheri and others were verified and all the illegal entries were expunged, informed Tehsildar Bari-Brahmana.

Meanwhile, Deputy commissioner convened a meeting of revenue officers and directed to intensify the drive. Tehsildars and revenue field staff was directed to take suo-moto action with regard to removing all the illegal entries in a time bound manner. Directions were issued to exercise detailed enquiry regarding fraudulent entries in revenue records.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Gupta; Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kulbhushan Khajuria; Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ghagwal Ramkesh Sharma; Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vijaypur, CP Kotwal; Tehsildars of district Samba and officials of revenue department.