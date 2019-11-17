Massive crackdown by Forest Deptt at Dwara; 200 Kanals land retrieved

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: To remove encroachments from forest land, a team of Forest Department on Saturday conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Village Dwara, Compartment No 65/B and demolished ten illegal structures, thereby retrieving 200 Kanals encroached forest land.

DFO Jammu informed that during visit of M K Diwedi, Commissioner Secretary Forest Environment & Ecology; Dr Mohit Gera, PCCF J&K Forest; Sameer Bharti, CCF Jammu at Dwara, it was envisaged that the area be developed as a ‘City Forest’ and illegal encroachments and structures be removed from the land in a time bound manner. As a follow up of the directions, an encroachment eviction drive was carried out by the Department on Saturday, he added.

The operation was conducted by team of Forest Department, under supervision of DFO Jammu Alok Kumar Maurya, comprising Range Officer Bahu Nayeem Naik, Range Officer Jammu Vijay Khosla, Block Officer Bahu Anwar Mohd, along with forest field staff and Forest Protection Force personnel.

Further, on the request of Forest Department, SSP Jammu, Tejinder Singh deployed a Police party led by SDPO East, Rajinder Singh Rahi and SHO Bagh-e-Bahu, Sunil Sharma, who provided necessary assistance for the operation.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan also deputed Duty Magistrate Shiv Kumar Gupta (Naib Tehsildar) to tackle law and order situation during the drive.

“In the operation, 10 illegal structures constructed on forest land were demolished and 200 Kanals of area was vacated,” informed DFO Jammu, adding, “Earlier also, many structures were demolished in a joint operation carried out by Forest, Revenue and Police wherein hundreds of Kanal of forest land falling in Compartment No 65 of Bahu Forest Block falling in village Dwara was evicted and properly fenced to save it from any further encroachment.”

He added that Forest Offence Report (FOR) has been registered against culprits. The department is taking all necessary measures to prevent encroachment on Forest land and personnel of Forest Protection Force are continuously on job to remove old encroachments as well.

Dr Mohit Gera PCCF J&K Forest; Sameer Bharti CCF Jammu and Samuel Changkija CF East Circle continuously monitored the operation and appreciated the staff of Jammu Forest Division for successful completion of task.