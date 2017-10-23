Massive anti-Pak protests held across PoK, Gilgit Baltistan to mark ‘Black Day’

Agency

Muzaffarabad: Massive anti-Pakistan protests were held on Sunday across PoK and Gilgit Baltistan to mark ‘Black Day’. This day, on October 22 in 1947, Pakistan Army had invaded the undivided state of Jammu and Kashmir. Protests were reported from Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Gilgit and Hajirah and other places.

The protestors chanted anti-Pakistan slogans. They also demanded the immediate withdrawal of the Pakistan Army from the ‘occupied’ territory.

A massive rally and public meeting were held at Banbehek, near Rawalakot. A similar protest rally was held at the Kotli and Hajira towns of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The rallies continued throughout the day.

Dr Misfar Hassan, the president of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation League, said, “It was tribals from Pakistan who created this conflict. They invaded an independent state on October 22, 1947 with an intent to occupy it. Jammu and Kashmir was attacked by Pakistan and one third of our people are under foreign occupation. This is why we consider October 22 as a black day in our history,” as per news reports.

He added, “Our protest is held in that context as they continue to cause problems in Kashmir by sending out mercenaries who indulge in violence. We want peace and our rights.”

Sardar Mahmood Kashmiri, Chairman, the Jammu Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA), said, “We are protesting against the division of Jammu Kashmir. On this day, in 1947, our beloved country was invaded, divided and captured by the PakistanArmy and they still continue to loot and harass the good people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir, who are living in fear as they are constantly staring down the barrel of a gun.”

Exiled Kashmiri leader and the chairman of the United Kashmir People’s National Party (UKPNP), Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, said, “Pakistan claims that she is champion of self determination of people of Jammu and Kashmir but fact is this that she did not respect the right to self determination of people of Jammu and Kashmir and attacked on sovereignty and integrity of our motherland.”

He added, “It was Pakistan who first attacked J&K and compelled our ruler Maharaja Hari Singh to seek help from India. He signed a provisional treaty of accession with India to get military help. No one but Pakistan is responsible for this state of affairs.”

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has a ‘Prime Minister’ and a ‘President’, but is ruled from Islamabad.