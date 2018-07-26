Massive anti-encroachment drives along NH at Kunjwani, Narwal

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The district administration Jammu on Wednesday conducted an anti-encroachment drive to remove encroachments along National Highway from Kunjwani to Narwal in which more than 250 temporary and permanent structures were demolished. The massive anti-encroachment drive led by Deputy Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar was conducted by different teams in Kunjwani, Sainik Colony and Narwal. These teams demolished temporary and permanent structures including ramps, tin sheds, sheds, signages, hoardings on the Jammu Bye pass from Kunjwani to Narwal.

In the drive, seven JCBs, four dumpers, tractor and labourers were deployed to demolish the illegal structures.

The district administration has advised the people, particularly those residing along the highway, to remove encroachments on their own or suitable action would be initiated against them.

“The drive for removing encroachments would continue for the other encroached areas along National Highway as well in the interiors of city in the coming days”, ADC Arun Manhas said.

District Administration further asked the NHAI to immediately bring any incidence of future encroachments into the notice of Police and District Administration.

Superintendent of Police, Vinay Kumar, Project Director National Highways Authority of India, Ajay Kumar Rajak, Sub Divisional Magistrate, SHO, Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar were also present in the drive.