Masses passionate with BJP’s work culture: Satti

JAMMU: General Secretary of OBC Morcha, BJP J&K, Braham Jyot Satti submitted membership forms of BJP active members and newly joined members to Jugal Dogra (Incharge Membership Drive) here at BJP headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu. Sharing his experience regarding party’s membership drive, Braham Jyot said that people are very excited on achievements of BJP and participated enthusiastically in party’s membership drive.

Munish Sharma (All Morcha Incharge), Tilak Raj Gupta (Office Secretary) and other senior office bearers were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, about 12,000 membership forms (both online & offline), collected from various areas of different constituencies including Jammu East, Jammu West, Gandhi Nagar, Raipur Domana, Marh, Akhnoor, Sunderbani, Reasi, Nagrota, R S Pura, Udhampur, Ramnagar, Bari Brahmna, Vijaypur, Bishnah, Hiranagar and Samba were submitted to senior party leaders.