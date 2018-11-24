Maski Biradari congregation held

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

BILLAWAR: Annual congregation of Maski Biradri was held today at Kul Devi Sthan Gurnal, Tehsil Billawar, district Kathua.

After Pooja Path and Bhajan Kirtan, Vishal Bhandara was organised in which over 700 devotees participated. Women also participated in large numbers.

Prominent among those present included President Shori Lal Maski, V/President Vijay Maski, Virender Maski, Sudhesh Maski, Mohesh Maski and Bodh Raj Maski.