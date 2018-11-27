Mary Kom extends contract with IOS

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: Six-time world champion boxer M C Mary Kom Tuesday extended her commercial partnership with sports management firm IOS by signing a 10-year deal with the company.

IOS has been managing Mary Kom since 2009.

Mary Kom recently scripted history by winning her sixth world title, making her the most successful boxer in the tournament’s history.

“In the last 10 years I have only focussed on my game and entire commercial work was perfectly managed by my team IOS. Looking at smooth working with them, I have decided to extend this relationship with them,” Mary Kom was quoted as saying in a press release.

“I would like to continue working hard on my game and want IOS to manage commercial aspect exclusively,” he added.

Welcoming the extension of relationship with Mary Kom, IOS MD and CEO Neerav Tomar said, “I would like to congratulate Mary on winning her sixth historic World title. We look forward to this extended relationship and hope to establish a stronger brand Mary in the days to come.”

IOS also represents other top Indian athletes such as Vijender Singh, Hima Das, Manika Batra, Mirabai Chanu, Manpreet Singh, and Jinson Johnson among others. (PTI)