Marwah Valley; victimised in all political regimes

Sheikh Aabid

Valuing the cultural, ethical and traditional diversities, the Marwah Valley follows the versatility in all fields . The culture, tradition and demography of the valley are very different as compared to other regions of the State whereas, people manage to adjust themselves in all the factors of societies. Its aspects are different geographically, socially, culturally and traditionally.

Marwah, a newly carved Sub-Division of District Kishtwar J&K comprises of three Tehsils Dachhan, Marwah and Warwan. Five Niabats, three blocks, twenty-eight Panchayats etc with an overall population of about 50,000. Kashmiri being the most widely spoken language.The Marwah Valley is mostly a hilly terrain and river Chenab flows through it. The entire valley presents panoramic view in every facet. Marwah Valley is such a valley which is endowed with both natural and human resources. Being distant and almost cut off from the other regions of the State, it is neglected in almost all developmental aspects like electricity, health care and education.Marwah is backward mainly due to absence of a motorable road connectivity.Villagers desperately need link road from Dachhan to Nowpachi (Marwah). Second, road link constructed recently from Gowran (Anantnag) to Nowpachi Marwah is a seasonal and narrow road though people had demanded further upgradation of the said road. The dwellers here have urged upon Govt to construct motorable road via Dachhan to cater for the overall need of road connectivity.

Despite the fact that Kishtwar District is generating more than 500 MW of electricity per day , the people of this district including Marwah remain in dark ages. In this modern age it is very unfortunate that a valley with such a huge population has been deprived of electricity without which development is unimaginable and people have to bear the severe cold of winters. Hundreds of patients in the valley die on their way to District Hospital Kishtwar because of non-availability of doctors,equipments and other medical facility

in this snow bound area of the district which remains cut off from the rest of the State in winter for nearly six to seven months.

The education sector is also facing great problems here. Govt opened numerous schools under different State and Centre Sponsored Schemes, but all are lacking basic amenities. However, quality of education is absolutely nill. It is observed that teachers do not report daily for their duties though some demands of teachers are genuine. They assert that they are compelled to teach subject in which they have no degrees. The concerned authority should check and balance such practices at grossroot level to avert mess in Education Department. The rationalisation of teacher student ratio is nowhere in sight. Temporary provisions are made to run routine school affairs. Funds under different flagship programmes of Education Department should be used judiciously to register aims & objectives of defined schemes. The Govt Degree College in the area too is no better than Primary school. There is need to check record of said college to determine its nature.

The Agriculture sector is also in shambles. Almost 95% inhabitants directly survive upon agriculture and allied fields but the Govt has done nothing with these .Tourism sector has great potential here. But, unfortunately no comprehensive action plan has been developed by successive Government to explore hidden beauty of Marwah Valley. If Govt takes cognizance of such a vital sector, tremendous jobs could be generated by engaging local youth. It is unfortunate to say that many offices sanctioned for Marwah, Warwan and Dachhan are running from District Headquarter Kishtwar under the close nose of government with political patronage.

Prior to every election the people of Marwah Sub-Division are promised to get these facilities and even before the elections are over the politicians forget their promises and don’t bother to address the problems or even project the situation before the responsible Govt.The present responsible Govt has to consider seriously that people do not chose representation to do bad politics or waste time of this institution or waste public money on settling personal scores on the floor of legislature. People send lawmakers to resolve their issues facing public and not disappoint them to disown this institution. It is need of the hour that the responsible government looks into the problems of Marwah Valley and address all the issues especially related to roads, electricity and healthcare and shed the negligent attitude before the people of Marwah Valley feel more alienated.

(The author is doing Masters in Political Science From AMU Aligarh)