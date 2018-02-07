Martyrs’ kin want DGP to explain double-speak over FIR

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The anguish over the double speak of Director General Police, Dr S P Vaid over self-goal on Major Aditya’s name in the FIR in Shopian episode is unending. While the veterans feel that the Army is being made scapegoat to satiate the whims of terror supporters and bail out the so-called political bosses from a piquant situation, who want themselves to be seen on both sides of the fence, kin of martyred officers and jawans feel let down. They wonder as to what compelled Dr Vaid to conceal a fact that had gone public and viral minutes after registering of the case.

Making strong pleas for withdrawal of the case against Major Aditya, the veterans want the DGP to behave professionally and move a step towards right direction by ordering booking of the stone-pelters, who attacked 10 Garhwal Unit, damaged their vehicles and made murderous attack on the officers and jawans of the brave Indian Army. This alone can reflect fair-play of the police.

Shallu, daughter of martyr Havildar Krishan Singh, Shaurya Chakra wondered as to why the stone-pelters are not being treated by the police as terrorists, as they always support ultras during encounters.

“FIR against Army in Shopian episode shows how much police respects Indian Army. Army is protecting us everywhere. In the Valley even Army is protecting police. It is very surprising that name of a Major has been included in FIR and police chief makes false statements”, said Shallu.

Dr Angmo, daughter of Colonel Chhewang Rinchen. MVC (bar), SM said, “The Indian army is doing yeomen service in times of war as well as maintaining peace and order in the country. They are the first ones to respond to any natural and manmade calamities like flood, earthquake besides terrorism”.

She expressed anguish over the Army being made s scapegoats to derive political mileage. “It is really shameful”, she said while pleading that the FIR against Maj Aditya should be withdrawn immediately so as to keep the morale of the forces high.

Lt Col H S Billowria said, political interventions and bureaucratic hurdles are the main reasons that the Army has not been able to completely wipe out terrorism from the Valley. “Our jawans and soldiers are being ill-treated and the State police just keeps watching this”, he said.

Major Aditya’s name was dragged in the FIR just to demoralize the forces, he said, adding that DGP Dr S P Vaid’s false statement seems to be part of conspiracy to befool the masses.

Lt Col M S Jamwal said if an FIR has been registered; the investigations must be conducted by some independent agency. “We have no faith on J&K Police. If they can tell a lie that there is a no name of any army personnel in the FIR despite Major Aditya’s name figuring, what shall be the fate of the investigations? He asked if the Major did not figure in the FIR, as claimed by the DGP why has he been summoned for investigations. “The puppets of politicians can sacrifice the career of Major Aditya for their personal gains”, he regretted.

Subedar Charandass, “Salute to Indian Army and shame for those who don’t respect this valiant force. J&K Police must know that terrorist activities are under control because of Army”.

“There are many policemen who were booked as they were found involved with terrorists and their terror organizations. No action was taken against them”, he said, adding, however, that DGP Dr S P Vaid was in hurry to book a young officer Major Aditya and gave false statement to make politicians happy so that they can manipulate vote banks.