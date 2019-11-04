Martyr cop’s son dies under mysterious circumstances

STATE TIMES
NEWS
JAMMU: Son of a martyred cop
died under mysterious circumstances here on Sunday.
As per the details, son of martyred cop got ill in his house and was
shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started
investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
India witnessing alarming rise in incidence of diabetes: Dr Sushil
‘Panipat’ an opportunity to break barriers: Kriti Sanon
Want to play good characters to make AbRam understand why people love me: Shah Rukh
Rajinikanth to be honoured at IFFI, French actor Isabelle Huppert to get Lifetime Achievement Award
Shahid starts preparation for role of cricketer in ‘Jersey’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper