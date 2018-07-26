Martyr Aurangzeb’s father terms Pakistan coward nation, says Kashmir issue can be solved in 24 hrs

Share Share 0 Share 0

State Times News

JAMMU: Asserting that Pakistan is a coward nation and cannot fight India openly, Mohammad Hanief, father of martyred sepoy Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that war between India and Pakistan is on and will soon be result oriented.

“This is the last battle going on between two countries (India-Pakistan) and soon you will see the result,” Hanief told reporters at the sidelines of an event organised by an organisation from Mumbai, comprising handicapped, to pay homage to Aurangzeb on the eve of Kargil Diwas.

“The way Army conducted operations after my son’s martyrdom, I am happy for that but innocents should not fall prey to such operations,” he said, adding that ultimately duty has to be performed at last.

“Kashmir is not a big issue and can be solved in 24 hours. I do not understand why it is not being done,” he said and expressed happiness over people visiting him to remember the valour of his son.

A team of handicapped persons, led by Nilotpal Mrinal will also visit the native village of Aurangzeb tomorrow.

“There is no option but bullet for a terrorist. If they are humans in real sense, they should not pick up guns but those who do not shun violence, have to be dealt firmly,” he said. He opposed Indo-Pak talks.

Hanief also had words of appreciation for Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for standing by him during his bereavement.

“I always used to ask my son to work for a change and finally, he changed the perceptions and thoughts across the world,” said the father of the martyr.

He also slammed the cow slaughtering and lynching terming these as wrong and demanded stern action against those trying to create communal tension.

Meanwhile, Nilotpal Mrinal said that they (terrorists) were cowards, who killed unarmed Aurangzeb and added, “On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we wanted to spend time with the family of the martyr.”

“The country should not be divided on the basis of religion and killing of soldiers will not solve the disputes,” he said and added that youth in Kashmir must shun violence and strive for peace.

With tears rolling, martyred soldier’s mother Raj Bi said that she is a proud mother.

“My son sacrificed himself for the country and being a mother, I share grief of all mothers who have lost their loved ones for the country”, she added.

“He always used to call me in the month of Ramzan and this monsoon, we were planning to arrange his marriage but God had different plans,” she said.