MARRIAGE OF CONVENIENCE

So the election rumblings have started coming from various pockets of Jammu and Kashmir. After the successful Local Bodies elections in the State BJP is in an elated mood and the outcome has given it the much needed push especially in Kashmir Valley where it had a frugal presence. The emergence of National Conference, Congress and Peoples’ Democratic Party combination is nothing surprising because BJP has been talking of an alliance without these three and had authoritatively said to form its own government to counter the emergence of a grand alliance. The move could be seen as also a tie-up to stop BJP’s march to power. The initial poll boycott announced by the main Valley-centric parties National Conference and Peoples’ Democratic Party has come as a ploy to see the outcome of Local Bodies and Panchayat polls, but in reality it was to deflect BJP from the main target whereas BJP was elated and there was rush for joining the party after the ULB polls in Jammu region. The very nomination of Srinagar Mayor with Peoples Conference support and blessings of BJP leadership has been the first surprise for the political watchers. Appeasing the separatists and terrorists lobby has not got PDP and NC the dividends they were looking for. They kept the turmoil cauldron boiling and always took the plea of uncertainty to bring in normalcy. There is no doubt that BJP has not only made inroads in the Valley politics but has been able to guide the political machinery to its own advantage. This is quiet a gain for the party keeping the hatred for saffron outfit in the Muslim majority region in view. Any gain for BJP is an advantage to the 2019 Parliamentary elections. The emergence of ‘Mahagatbandhan’ in Jammu and Kashmir comes after all the experiments in Hindi belt. Kashmir experiment is an outcome of need-base political survival for the three as their constituency would not allow them to survive sans politics. Once again it is Kashmir which has taken the edge in forming the alliance of convenience. In this game of survival, PDP which was heading the previous Coalition Government, the compulsion to remain afloat is more than the other two– NC and Congress.