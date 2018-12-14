Marriage a magical, beautiful celebration: Deepika

Share Share 0 Share

Mumbai: Newlywed Deepika Padukone says being married feels “magical”.

Deepika and Ranveer got married in Italy on November 14 and 15. The couple then hosted three receptions for their colleagues from the film industry, media, family and friends in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

“It’s been very magical, very special. We are happy we got to share it with all of you… Marriage itself is a beautiful celebration. While the literal celebrations are done, at least from our end, December as you know, is a festive period (so) as newlyweds the celebrations continue for a while,” Deepika told reporters.

She was speaking at the red carpet of Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, Thursday night.

Ranveer is currently gearing up for the release of his latest “Simmba” and Deepika says the action-drama will become a huge hit.

“I loved the trailer. It’s signature Rohit Shetty film. I’ve had the pleasure of working with him and he has given me one of my most memorable characters. That aside, the film is on it’s way to become a blockbuster. It has success written all over it,” she said. (PTI)