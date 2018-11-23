Markets to remain closed on account of Gurunanak Jayanti

Mumbai: The BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed Friday on account of Gurunanak Jayanti. Forex and commodity futures markets, too, will stay shut. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Rajshri Despande to make cameo in Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The Sky is Pink’
India-born Pakistani poet Fahmida Riaz passes away
David Arquette recovering in hospital after sustaining neck injury during wrestling death match
Sacrilege cases: Actor Akshay Kumar appears before Punjab Police SIT
There’s still time: Alia on getting married
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper