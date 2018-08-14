Markets close tomorrow for Independence Day

New Delhi: Stock, forex and commodity futures markets will be closed tomorrow for the Independence Day.
All wholesale commodity markets, including bullion and metals, here will also be shut for the national holiday. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Big B to guest star in Kajol’s ‘Helicopter Eela!’
Triple talaq against Indian Constitution: Shabana Azmi
I have always run away from labels, says Akshay Kumar
Your child can also be a victim of mental health issue!
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTION 12tH –– 18TH AUGUST 2018
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper