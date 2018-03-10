Market strain continues, Sensex slides 739 points for the week

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: Stocks: Equities continued to choke under selling pressure for the week, with benchmark Sensex sliding 739.80 points to close 33,307.14 points, and the Broader Nifty tumbling 231.50 points to conclude below the key 10,300-level at 10,226.85.

The market battled potential global trade-war as US government levied import tariffs on metals upsetting domestic sentiment, as a result the market strength deteriorated and correcting over 2 per cent for the week.

The trading sessions of the week also strained by countrys weak services sector figures which fell to six months low, while Banks struggles relating NPA issues amid PNB fraud loomed investors sentiment.

The Nikkei India Services PMI data was released during the week with index falling 51.7 in January to 47.8 in February, the lowest level since August 2017.

The market made a rally attempt amid value buying and shortcovering in hammered stocks during fourth session of the week, it was shortlived with global trade tussle continued to gain upper-hand.

The Sensex started the week down at 34,034.28 and hovered between 34,060.13 and 32,991.14, it closed the week at 33,307.14, showing a slide of 739.80 or 2.17 per cent.

(The Sensex lost 95.21 points last week).

The Nifty also resumed the week lower at 10,428.30 and traded between 10,441.35 and 10,141.55 before ending the week at 10,226.85, showing a loss of 231.50 points, or 2.21 per cent.

Barring consumer durables, the market witnessed across the sector selling pressure intense in broader market with Midcap and Smallcap plunging 2.88 per cent and 4.31 per cent respectively.

Metal, HealthCare, PSU Bank were worst hit followed by Power, Oil&Gas, Capital Goods, IPOs, Realty, Banks, Auto, FMCG, Teck and IT segments. . (PTI)