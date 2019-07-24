Market J&K’s Agri produce as ‘State Brand’: Advisor Khan to officers

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Governor Farooq Ahmad Khan on Tuesday impressed upon the Agriculture Department to market the Jammu and Kashmir’s agricultural products with proper tag of the State.

The Advisor asked the officials to give fillip to the organic farming by specifying areas for its implementation in the state. He was speaking in a meeting held to review the agricultural scenario in the State.

Secretary, Agriculture Manzoor Ahmad Lone, Director Agriculture Kashmir Altaf Aijaz Andrabi, Director Agriculture Jammu PS Rathore, Director Sericulture Riyaz Ahmad Wani, Director Command Area Development Kashmir Mohammad Haroon Malik, MD Agro RK Rakhwal, Director Rakhs and Farms, Chief Agricultural Officers of Kashmir Division and other senior officials of the concerned departments attended the meeting.

The Advisor impressed upon the officials to certify popular cash crops of the state under the brand name of the State. He enjoined upon the officials that the Unique Selling Point (USP) of the products belonging to the state needs to be properly highlighted.

Meanwhile, the Advisor also inaugurated the training program on “Inspection, Sampling and Prosecution Procedures Under Insecticides Act, 1968 (ISPP)” organised by Directorate of Agriculture Kashmir in collaboration with National Institute of Plant Health Management, (NIPHM) Hyderabad. Later, he also inspected the outlet of Agro showroom in the premises. He advised them to tap the tourism potential of the state in marketing their products, besides opening of more such outlets at the places where there is maximum footfall in the State.