Market checking squad books 18 traders

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, a team led by AD FCS & CA, T.P Singh along with TSOs, Madan Gopal and Rajeewan Singh, under the supervision of DC Kathua Rohit Khajuria, today conducted surprise market inspections, in which 49 commercial establishments were inspected out of which 18 were booked under LPG Act and display of Price and Essential Commodity Act. An amount of Rs. 28,000 was imposed as fine on erring shopkeepers on the spot.

Eleven LPG cylinders were seized by the team from various hotels, Dhabas and sweet shops. All the shopkeepers, sweet shop owners, Karyana shop owners and hoteliers were advised to refrain from using domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purpose, otherwise, strict action under LPG Act will be initiated against the violators.

Shopkeepers and mutton sellers were directed to display rate lists on their respective premises, failing which action under Price Display Act shall be initiated against them.

The surprise market check will continue to keep check on overcharging and quality of eatables, the AD said adding that strict action will be taken against black marketers, hoarders and erring traders as per the law. He further directed the concerned officers to ensure that the items especially chicken and mutton are sold at approved rates.