Market checking realises Rs 20,700 fine

SAMBA: In view of Diwali festival, a team of district administration conducted intensive market inspection in Bari Brahmana and Samba to check the quality and prices of products like sweets, grocery items and electrical lamps and lights.
Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan constituted joint flying squads under the overall supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Arun Manhas to conduct random inspections in different parts of the district.
Inspection teams comprised of officials from Legal Metrology, Food Safety and FCS&CA. The team booked 15 erring traders . A fine of Rs 20,700 was recovered for the offences like sale of packages without MRP and other mandatory declarations, overcharging and other violations.
