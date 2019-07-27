Market checking held

STATE TIMES NEWS
UDHAMPUR: A joint team comprising Tehsildar Udhampur, Assistant Controller Legal Metrology, Assistant Controller Drugs and Food Control Organization and Food safety Officer conducted an extensive market checking in various business establishments on MH road, here today.
During the inspection, number of traders of different business establishments were inspected for their compliance with regard to various provisions of J&K Standard of weights and Measures Enforcement Act 2011(Amended) and packages Commodities rules, food safety standard and drug and cosmetic act.
