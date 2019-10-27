Market checking conducted in Kishtwar

STATE TIMES NEWS KISHTWAR: A team of district administration Kishtwar today conducted an intensive market inspection in main town markets to check food adulteration and other violations in view of Diwali festival. The team headed by Tehsildar and comprising officer from PCB, Asstt Controller Legal Metrology, Officials of Municipal Committee, CAPD, Food Safety Department and Police conducted market checking and recovered a fine of Rs. 9,000 from the erring shopkeepers. The team inspected various food establishments including sweet shops, fruit and vegetable shops, Meat and Chicken shops. Erring shopkeepers were fined for not displaying rate list, un-hygienic condition, selling rotten fruits and vegetables and encroachment on foot paths.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
No respect for writers in Bollywood: ‘Aamis’ director Bhaskar Hazarika
UNICEF ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana to raise voice against child sexual abuse
IFFI announces films for Open Air Screenings
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast vote
Polluted air is costing our lives: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper