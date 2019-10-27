Market checking conducted in Kishtwar

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: A team of district administration Kishtwar today conducted an intensive market inspection in main town markets to check food adulteration and other violations in view of Diwali festival.

The team headed by Tehsildar and comprising officer from PCB, Asstt Controller Legal Metrology, Officials of Municipal Committee, CAPD, Food Safety Department and Police conducted market checking and recovered a fine of Rs. 9,000 from the erring shopkeepers.

The team inspected various food establishments including sweet shops, fruit and vegetable shops, Meat and Chicken shops.

Erring shopkeepers were fined for not displaying rate list, un-hygienic condition, selling rotten fruits and vegetables and encroachment on foot paths.