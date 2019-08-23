‘Marjaavaan’ release postponed to November 22

Mumbai: The box office clash between Yash Raj’s action feature “War” and “Marjaavaan” has been averted as the makers of Sidharth Malhotra-starrer have decided to postpone the film.

Earlier, the two films were both scheduled to release on October 2.

However, “Marjaavaan”, directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, will now the hit the theatres on November 22, the film’s makers said in a statement.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment, the film also features Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet besides Sidharth.

“The film needs VFX especially with Riteish (Deshmukh) playing a dwarf. We want to offer the audiences the best. The team is on edit table working day and night to achieve the deadline. After several discussions, we have decided to release on a later date and give a powerful film to our audiences,” Bhushan said.

Nikkhil said it was important for the team to find a suitable release date for “Marjaavaan”.

Milap said, “It is a powerful mass action love story with the highlight being the battle between Sidharth and Riteish. Riteish is playing a dwarf villain and his VFX is hopefully going to be a highlight.”

The director said shooting process was quite rigorous, especially due to the VFX work.

“We had to plan every shot of Riteish’s months in advance with storyboards. Each shot needed five different layers. So in effect, we had to shoot each shot five times. The process was time-consuming but exciting. For lots of shots, Riteish had to walk on his knees, he was terrific and supported me all the way,” Milap added. (PTI)