Marheen Zone wins U-17 tennis ball cricket title

STATE TIMES NEWS

HIRANAGAR: Marheen Zone won under-17 tennis ball cricket title in the Inter-zone level competitions of district Kathua held under the banner of Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) at Sports Stadium, here on Friday.

The competitions are being held under the directions of District Zone Services and Sports Officer, Subash Chander Bhardwaj and under the supervision of Zonal Physical Education Officer Hiranagar, Yog Raj Sharma for under 14 and 17 years boys.

In the final match, Marheen Zone defeated Sallan Zone.

Batting first, Sallan Zone was bundled out for only 23 runs in 7 overs of 10 overs game. Marheen Zone achieved the target just in fifth over. Sahil Saini of Marheen made nine runs while Amit Khajuria and Abhishek of winner team clinched three wickets each.

Earlier, Sallan Zone outplayed the host Hiranagar Zone in first match by 76 runs.

Zone Sallan made 94 runs in prescribed 10 overs. However, Hiranagar could not chase the target and made only 18 runs.

Today’s matches were officiated by Rakesh Kumar Raju, Omkar Singh, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, Sanjay Sharma and Jagdish Chander.