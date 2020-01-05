Marh, Suchetgarh win in football

SPORTS REPORTER JAMMU: Marh and Suchetgarh Blocks emerged winners in the league round of the ongoing inter-block district level football tournament of Jammu under Khelo India at Mini Stadium, Parade, here. In the first match, Marh defeated Mathwar Block by four goals to nil. Rahul Bhagat netted two goals while Vikas and Tushar added one each. In other match of the day, Suchetgarh trounced Dansal Block in similar fashion viz 4-0. Robin Dutt remained star performer with three goals and Love Singh added one. This tournament is being organised jointly by the Department of Youth Services and Sports and J&K Sports Council in association with District Football Association (DFA) Jammu.
