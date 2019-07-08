Marh residents protest against power crisis, block Tawi Bridge

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A number of residents of Marh Constituency on Monday blocked Tawi Bridge as mark of resentment against the Government for its failure to provide uninterrupted power supply. Led by former minister and ex-MLA Marh, Sukhnandan Choudhary, a number of people assembled at Bikram Chowk and blocked one-way traffic near Tawi Bridge.

While addressing protesters, the former Minister flayed the Power Development Department (PDD) authorities for their inability to provide smooth power supply to villagers of Marh constituency despite availability of sufficient funds and sources.

Sukhnandan apprised that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is very much considerate for the development of rural areas and has allotted sufficient funds for providing all basic facilities to villages, but despite his welfare initiatives, rural people are suffering a lot.

Sukhnandan said that the farmers have been deprived of uninterrupted power supply, due to which they are unable to work in fields. He further warned that He further warned that if necessary measures are not initiated to improve power scenario in the region in general and Marh constituency in particular within 10 days, he along with the residents of Marh shall block Jammu Poonch National Highway.