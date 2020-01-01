Marh, Nagrota Blocks win Football ties

SPORTS REPORTER JAMMU: Block Marh and Nagrota won their respective matches to strengthen their position in the ongoing inter-Panchayat/Block district level Football Tournament under Khelo India, jointly organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) and J&K Sports Council at Mini Stadium, Parade, here on Wednesday. In the first scheduled match, Block Marh defeated Khour 4-1. Tushar Puri scored two goals while Rahul Bhagat and Tushar Singh added one each for the winning side. From Khour Block, Amit reduced the margin. In another scheduled match, Block Nagrota blanked Satwari 3-0. Shivam Singh, Prabal Pratap Singh and Surya Kumar Sharma scored the goals. Block Nagrota beat Block Satwari by 3-0 goals.
