MARG receives Global Disability Empowerment Award

JAMMU: Multiple Action Research Group (MARG), Salehar, Jammu received the Global Disability Empowerment Award for the working on disability and physically challenged persons in Jammu and Kashmir.

The programme was organized by National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (Divyangjan)”, (Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment), Govt of India in which Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt of India was Chief Guest while Dr. Danish, Chairman, Human Rights Commission; Manohar Jalla, Chairman, National Safaikaramchary Board and Dada Idhate, Chairman, National Disability Commission were Guests of Honour.

The programme held at Maharashtra Sadan, New Delhi and the Marg President Chander Bhushan, Executive Member Suman Lata received the Excellency Award from the Minister and Individual Award received by Ashok Kumar on the same day for excellent working for the physically challenged persons.