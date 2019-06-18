Marathwada water grid to cater to needs of parched region: CM

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said his government was planning to ensure piped drinking water supply in every village of the parched Marathwada region through a water grid.

Speaking in the state Assembly during the Question Hour, Fadnavis expressed his government’s resolve to provide adequate drinking water to everyone.

He said the agenda of the recent NITI Ayog meeting held in New Delhi was’Hargharmein nal se jal’ (tap water supply in every household) in the next five years.

The newly set up Jal Shakti Ministry at the Centre will plan and implement policies for water conservation and supply, he said.

Fadnavis said a financial provisionof Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 25,000 crore will be made for the Marathwadawater grid, under which water from dams and other reservoirs will be supplied through pipelines to all villages in the scarcity-hit region.

The chief minister was responding to Congress member Yashomati Thakur, who pointed out that the state’s Parbhani city was getting tap water supply once in 18 days while only 44 water tankers were deployed there to cater to the needs of 3.5 lakh residents.

Minister of State for Urban Development Yogesh Sagar assured the House that various water supply schemes would be completed by September-end. (PTI)