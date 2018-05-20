Manyal reviews healthcare facilities for shelling-hit border areas

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Minister for Health and Medical, Dr Davinder Kumar Manyal on Sunday chaired a meeting and took stock of arrangements put in place at various health institutions in the border areas of R S Pura, Arnia and Samba.

During the meeting, the Minister directed the health department to ensure that the injured persons be provided best possible medical treatment. He also asked that the adequate staff and critical care ambulances should be deputed in border areas to cater the emergencies as and when arising.

The Minister also sought the details of make-shift camps that have been established by the administration for the people shifted from the border villages. He issued directions to the officials for ensuring all necessary arrangements for their comfortable stay at these camps.

Earlier, the Minister visited Government Medical College Jammu to enquire about the health of injured during cross-border shelling in R S Pura, Arnia, Samba and adjoining areas.

The Minister expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for the peace to the departed soul.