Many join Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Maha Sabha

SAMBA: Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Maha Sabha held a meeting at village Katli in Samba on Monday under the leadership of Radhe Radhe Secretary Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Maha Sabha.

A large number of people of village Katli participated in the meeting and joined the Sabha.

Among others those present on this occasion were Vijay Manyal Chairman, Bishamber Sharma District President, General Sec Chander Shrama, Om Parkash Vice president, Ramesh Singh Spoke Person, Samba Tehsil President Randhir Singh and Arjun Singh.