Many firsts to the credit of Baba Sahib Dr. B.R Ambedkar

H. R. Phonsa

It is said that some are born great others are made great and still others become great by surmounting hurdles in their paths by themselves. An other philosopher said that some people read history, some teach history, some people make history and a few become history. As per both these statements Dr.Ambedkar fell in the last category of people who become history by surmounting hurdles in his way. Bhim Rao Ambedkar was born on 14 th April 1891 at Mhow to revered Subedar Major Ramji Sakhpal and Mata Bhimabai of Mahar community. He had to sit outside his classroom on a mat brought from his house. At times he had to go without water whole day. Despite many casts based disparities he obtained world’s highest academic Degrees of D.Sc ( London ); PhD & LL.D (Columbia ); M.A ; D. Lit ( Osmania ) Bar -at- Law (London ) . Dr Ambedkar knew seven languages. Dr Ambedkar also served on highly prestigious positions as Labour Member of Viceroy’s Executive Council (1942-46 ) ; First Law Minister of Independent India and earned the distinction of selection as Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee to draft Constitution for free India and is so called ‘Father of Indian Constitution.’ There was not even a singly favourable hurdle free step in his life. There was not even a single act of his life which he earned through favour or courtesy of others. All throughout his life he had to row against the currents. He was born in rags and died with rupees forty thousand debt, bore loincloth in school, sat alone in the corner of classroom floor, remained thirsty for hours, hated as untouchable by his students, teachers, classmates, follow politicians including his office Brahmin peon. He slept on floor; lived night through on single loaf of bread, still was first to reach the entry gate of London Museum and last to leave it. He was termed as poor man’s lawyer, he was called traitor by his opponents for his caring to those to whom even God never cared, he over worked at the cost of his life and comforts of his family. He lost his poise and caring wife and four children ( Three sons Romesh,Gangadhar,Rajratana and one daughter named Indu) for want of money to buy medicines. On the death of his loving son his wife had to tear out a part of her sari to cover the dead child before giving burial. But he never deviated from the set goal of giving honourable life conditions to his people whom he loved even dearly to his life.They too stood by him in thick and thin. He often said he was born to safe guard interests of untouchable and he was prepared to offer any sacrifice. He remained awake even during nights to see that their interests were not sabotaged. He never acted against the interests of his country. He said in clear terms in Bombay Legislative Council as its member in 1927 “Whenever there is a conflict between my personnel interests and the interests of country as a whole, I have always placed the claims of the country above my personnel claims — when there is a conflict in interests between country and the untouchables, the untouchable’s interests will take precedence over the interests of the country”. In another statement he said that he was Indian in the beginning, in the middle and in the end. He said he was not like those who are the Hindu, the Muslim, the Sikh, the Christian and alike first then Indian. Against all odds he did what he thought fit for his peoples and country. He struck to words and fulfilled promises with his people. When Dr. Ambedkar was convinced that Hindus shall never accommodate the human rights of depressed classes people except using them for their numbers and unpaid services then he declared in 1935 that he shall not die as a Hindu and he full filled this promise in 1956 only 52 days before his death. He was opponent to religious superstitions and rigidity. He was against none but suppression, hate and denial of political, social, educational and economic rights of Dalits. He was Mahar Dalit but adopted his surname ‘Ambedkar’ from his soft hearted Brahmin teacher and he re- married Dr. Sharda Kabir a Maharashtrian Brahmin Saraswati bride. Some of good friends and collegues and teachers were from higher castes, so he enjoyed confidence of all those who stood for welfare of humanity. Had he not born at the right hour of history, the present history of poor, women, unprivileged, hated Dalit untouchables and working class people would have been completely different with their slavery chains intact and the Constitutional rights for millions would have been buried deep in the free Indian soil. Whatever he did during his life he did with conviction, whatever he spoke or did, it was historic truth backed by deep studies. He remained loyal to his people and his country, the Bharat. He never said a word against any religion, but challenged religion based inhuman norms, ” isms” in them of hate to wards humanity more so their own religious fellows, who did not toe their wrong convictions. He was Masiha or saviour of poor, deprived, hated and neglected humanity. He was the only highest qualified academician, who entered the Indian politics. Politicians of his times proved dwarfs to his qualifications, qualities, character, labour and steadfastness to commitments. Despite all odds Bharat Ratana Baba Sahib Bhimrao Ambedkar was credited with such unique qualities that whatever field he touched, he left on it indelible marks of his scholarly intellect. He was born on 14th April,1891 in a poor Dalit Mahar family carrying history of military service. Bhimrao Ambedkar’s grandfather Maloji Sakhpal was a Havaldar in the British Army and his father Ramji Sakhpal was Subedar Major in Bombay Army of the East India Company. Dr. Ambedkar too joined service as the Military Secretary to the Maharaja of Baroda, who had granted scholarship to Bhim for his higher studies abroad. Later Dr. Ambedkar was to be appointed as Finance Minister of the Baroda State but the unbearable caste based hate and prejudices forced him to soon resign. He never compromised with his self honour and honour of his people. He preached to his fellowmen to live with dignity keeping spine erect.

Dr .Ambedkar was the first in his community to pass Matriculation Examination in 1907 and had the distinction of first Indian who studied economics in the foreign universities .He was first Dalit to get education in foreign lands in one of most prestigious world Universities like Columbia University USA, London School of Economics U.K, Bonn University in Germany, Bar at the Gray’s Inn. He was rare of rarest Indian who obtained M.A; PhD ; DSc.; Barrister -at- Law; LL.D; D. Litt and many more Honorary Degrees from many foreign universities. It is also a hard fact that despite being a world class supper human, he was not given any befitting honour by his Alma Mater the University of Bombay during his life times.

(To be continued)