Many events held at NCC Training Camp

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: In NCC training camp at Nagrota, military training activities viz physical training, obstacle training, drill, weapon training, field craft, battle craft, tug of war and firing were organised. A number of competitions were also conducted for selection of cadets for the Thal Sena Camp (TSC) Delhi. Lecture-cum-demonstrations were organised for the cadets by Civil Defence team, Jammu and Dog unit from White Knight Corps. Motivational lecture was also organised for NCC cadets giving detailed information about armed forces, military leadership and nation building. The camp will culminate on August 27, 2019.
