Mantra chanting is a very distinct type of spiritual practice. It is an important tool to internalise, focus and prepare the mind for higher meditative practices. Most of us think that mantra is something that needs to be taken from a Guru and then keep on reciting it mindlessly without knowing why and how a Mantra is to be chanted. There is a very specific way to recite Mantras. Doing it without understanding is like handing over components of a computer to someone who has no training whatsoever and expecting him to surf the Internet with the unassembled parts!

The Right Way

In Mantra chanting, first the body is stilled, and then the breath is made deep and rhythmic. After this we move on to chanting the sounds. Whilst chanting, try to perceive vibrations produced by the sounds in different parts of the body. Sound is a type of energy. Vibrations travel through air and are heard as sound when they reach our ears. If the mind is scattered, thinking about past or future, it will be unavailable to perceive the vibrations. If you can’t feel the vibrations, it is because of your scattered mind and not because vibrations are not happening. Sound is a vibrational energy, it is a force. Sound equates to vibrations.

Presence of sound means presence of vibrations. But they will be perceived only when your mind is focused on the relevant area. The force of sound vibrations is present throughout the body but they are specifically enhanced and perceived better in certain specific regions.

For those whose minds are extroverted: perception of vibrations is difficult for such folk.For those whose minds are fixated on past or present: they are cut off from their own bodies. For instance a hockey player gets injured in a match, but he is so focused on winning that his mind dissociates from the bodily pain. Similarly, your consciousness is dissociated from your own body. It is very much there, but it is defunct.

Your mind is so externalised that you are cut-off from your own body. You need to be more aware of your body; tighten the string of your mind. Yoga Nidra is a wonderful practice in this direction, especially when complemented with regular practice of Yoga Asanas.

So be attentive towards your body. This is a good way to enhance the voltage of your consciousness, to make it shine brighter. While walking, be aware of your legs, your feet, the pressure on your sole, and your toes. Our sages would walk barefoot and use the simple process of walking to evolve their consciousness. They would perceive the pressure exerted by the ground on their heel, arch, and toes with great attentiveness. Such was the level of their awareness that not only could they easily perceive each and every small part of the body clearly but in addition, they could discern internal organs as well with equal clarity.