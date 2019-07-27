Man’s body recovered

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Police
recovered a decomposed body of a man from river bank here at Jourian area on
Friday.
According to police, the body was found along the river side
and was shifted to the hospital. On inquiring from the locals police failed to
ascertain the identity of the deceased. All the police stations in the area
have been informed about the body.
