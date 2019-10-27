Man’s body found under bridge

State Times News JAMMU: A body of man was found under a bridge at Nagorta on Saturday. As per details, locals on seeing a body lying under a bridge near Chandi Mata Mandir at Doomi informed Police, which shifted it to mortuary for identification. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
No respect for writers in Bollywood: ‘Aamis’ director Bhaskar Hazarika
UNICEF ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana to raise voice against child sexual abuse
IFFI announces films for Open Air Screenings
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast vote
Polluted air is costing our lives: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper