Man’s body found from canal

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A man’s body was found from canal at Jammu on Friday. As per the details, locals on seeing a body in a canal at Belicharana informed the police which shifted it to hospital and kept it at mortuary for identification. A case has been registered in this regard and investigation started.
