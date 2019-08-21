Man’s body found

State Times News JAMMU: A man’s body was found in Trikuta Nagar area on Tuesday. As per the details, locals on seeing a body of man in the area informed the police which shifted it to mortuary for identification.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ to hit screens on July 31, 2020
Religion and science don’t have to be divorced: Vidya Balan
Making ‘Mission Mangal’ was a big risk: Akshay Kumar
Walkathon held on ‘Healthy Aging, Strong Bones’
‘Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar’: Penguin announces book on Indian cinema legend
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper