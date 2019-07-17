Man’s body found

State Times News BISHNAH: A man’s body was found in Bishnah area on Tuesday. As per the details, locals on seeing a body of man near Dabar area informed the police which shifted it to mortuary for identification. A case was also registered for investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Shah Rukh Khan to produce horror series for Netflix
Filmcity earns Rs 7.55 cr from visitors in 5 years
Priyanka Chopra the only ‘desi girl’, no one can take her place: Parineeti
Tyrese Gibson to headline thriller ‘Inside Game’
Public education must to mitigate CVD burden: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper