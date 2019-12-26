Man’s body found

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Body of a man was
found in Gandhi Nagar area on Wednesday.
As per details, locals on seeing a man lying unconscious
near Gole Market area, informed the police which shifted him to hospital, where
doctors declared him as brought dead. The body has been kept in mortuary for
identification.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Not easy to swim against the tide in Bollywood: Emraan Hashmi
Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh to team up for family comedy
Health camp organised at Ved Mandir
Every second matters during heart attack: Dr Sushil
Congenital heart problems can be detected before birth: Dr Rajat
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper