Manoj Dhar to take over as JU VC

JAMMU: Manoj Dhar is likely to be new Vice Chancellor of University of Jammu, reliable sources said.
They said that he will replace Prof R D Sharma in couple of days.
Although there was no official order issued or conformation from the Raj Bhawan about the nomination of Prof Dhar as next JU VC but sources said that his name has reportedly been finalised and given nod by the appointment committee.
