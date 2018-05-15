Manohar seeks probe in Himgiri Infra Development Ltd scam

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dr Manohar Lal Sharma Former Minister and senior Congress leader strongly condemned statement of Dr Nirmal Kumar Singh in which he alleged Indain Army for harassing people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Sharma further said that Ex Dy CM Nirmal Kumar Singh is speaking the language of separatists to satisfy their masters and follow their footprints for the sake of power.

Dr Sharma questions the Central leadership why they are mute spectator and completely mum over such issues of national importance, rather their inactivation seems as a support to these persons. Dr Sharma said that the company Himgiri Infrastructure Development Limited was incorporated in 2000 by the senior BJP leaders, owes Rs 29.31 Crores to J&K Bank and account was declared NPA in December last year. Dr. Nirmal Kumar Singh his wife Mamta Singh alongwith 20 shareholders , promoters, directors and guarantors received a notice from the Bank under section 13(2) of the Securiterisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets & Enforcement of Security Interest Act (SARFAESI) , 2002.

Dr Sharma further questions that the Himgiri Infrastructure Development Limited was incorporated as a private company in September 2000 and seceded to got a 3 MW hydel power project in Chamba when Prem kumar Dhumal was CM of Himachal Pradesh needs a thorough probe to be conducted by the Sitting Judge of High court or Supreme Court.